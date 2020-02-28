Authorities: Man arrested for public indecency after exposing himself in Summit County

GREEN (WJW)- A Summit County man accused of exposing himself in public is behind bars.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, the first incident was reported on February 5, when a teenage girl was approached at Ariss Park in Green. The girl told authorities the man asked her if she had any pliers. She wasn’t harmed and reported it to the police right away.

A week later, on February 13, a 58-year-old woman was at the park, when the man approached her and asked her if she had pliers. She told deputies he then proceeded to expose himself and masturbate in front of her. She notified the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and provided deputies with a description of the man and his vehicle.

The following day, detectives located and arrested James A. Smoot, 46, of Greentown, for public indecency.

Smoot was booked into the Summit County Jail. Green City officials have received other reports of similar incidents in this area.

If you encountered a similar situation at Ariss Park or another area park, please contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-8637.