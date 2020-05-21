Authorities looking for missing 15-year-old Shaker Heights boy

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are looking for the public’s help in locating a Shaker Heights teen.

According to a post on the Cuyahoga County Sheriff Facebook page, the Shaker Heights Police Department would like your help finding William Christian.

The teen has been missing since May 16.

He is 5’8″ and weighs 115 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. William may be wearing royal blue pants and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information that could lead to his safe return, please contact Dt. Selby at the Shaker Heights Police Department at 216-491-1268.

