Authorities looking for inmate who didn’t return to Stark County corrections center

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Stark County say they are looking for another inmate from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center.

Canton police say Helina Marie Roethel, 24, did not return to the Louisville facility from her supervised release.

Her disappearance was reported early Monday morning.

Police say Roethel was in the corrections center for aggravated possession of drugs.

Last week, five inmates escaped from the facility. Police say the men got out by breaking a first-floor window. Two of them are back in custody.