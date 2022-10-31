STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Police from several Northeast Ohio counties are investigating a rash of mall break-ins over the weekend involving two costume clad suspects.

On Monday, officers released grainy images of the suspected thieves with one wearing what looks like a chicken outfit.

“It seems like more than a coincidence if these incidents were unrelated, but right now we don’t have anything other than they’re relatively the same type of event,” said Capt. John Marshall, Niles Police Dept.

The first break-in happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the Belden Village Mall Macy’s Department Store in Stark County.

Police say the burglars smashed glass doors to enter the building, triggering the alarm. Officers quickly responded, but the suspects had already fled.

“They had damaged some cash registers and removed an undetermined amount of money as well. We’re trying to determine if there’s any merchandise missing,” said Major Jim Monigold, Jackson Township Police Dept.

While investigating that crime Major Monigold says they learned of two other very similar break-ins this weekend.

Niles police reported incidents at Macy’s in the Eastwood Mall in Trumbull County and at JCPENNEY in the Southern Park Mall in Mahoning County.

Investigators are scouring surveillance video at all of the locations and also automated license plate readers.

“We do have a list of vehicles that we did encounter on the system in that area at times relevant to the event,” said Capt. Marshall.

While police continue searching for the suspects, they say it’s a good reminder for everyone to be alert heading into the holiday season.

“Make sure that you’re putting your packages in the trunk where they can’t be viewed, make sure you’re cognizant of your surroundings. Anything that looks out of place, don’t hesitate to call us,” said Major Monigold.

Anyone with information about the breaks-ins is asked to call Jackson Township Police at (330) 832-1553.