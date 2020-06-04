Authorities investigating Ohio YouTuber, husband who gave up custody of adopted son with autism

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Today reports that YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, are being investigated after giving up their adopted son, Huxley, to a “new mommy.”

Today reports that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement: “Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household. Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety.”

The spokesperson also told Today that all adoption cases must go through a “thorough process” with “specific requirements and safeguards,” and that “in this case we are confident that the appropriate process is occurring. In addition, both parties are being represented by attorneys to ensure full compliance with the court process.”

The couple and their attorneys have not responded to a request for comment by NBC news.

The attorneys said in a previous statement to NBC News that the couple “came to the difficult determination to follow the advice of medical professionals. To be clear this did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs. They were forced to make a difficult decision, but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child.”

People.com reported that the Stauffers adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China about three years ago.

In a video posted on YouTube, the couple said Huxley had “a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told” after he came home.

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest…after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

Myka said Huxley is living with a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka said. “The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy,” she said. “He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit.”

Myka has four other children, People.com reports.

