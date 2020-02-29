$11,000 reward offered after 262 cattle stolen from ranch in Texas

PERRYTON, Tex. (WJW) — Authorities are investigating after 262 cattle were stolen from a ranch in Perryton, Texas on Feb. 18.

According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, an $11,000 reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

“Any theft, but especially one of this magnitude, can just be devastating to a rancher,” Special Ranger Ben Eggleston said. “If you know something about this crime, please come forward so we can help him recover those animals.”

The steers and heifers missing weighed between 500 and 550 pounds each. They are all branded with a “Lazy 11” on their left shoulder.