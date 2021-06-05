16-year-old dies after diving into quarry at old haydite mine in Independence, officials say

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy has died after diving into a quarry at an old mine in Independence.

According to officials with Independence police and fire, authorities received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday stating a boy dove into a quarry at the old haydite mine in the 8700 block of Stone Road.

The callers indicated that the boy had not come back up after the dive.

Officials say firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and immediately attempted a water rescue.

Firefighters say the rescue location was “very difficult and very steep with slopes upwards of 30 to 40 feet down to the water.”

The responding officials immediately activated the resources of their regional rescue team that is made up of 19 communities. When the response team arrived on scene they reportedly initiated a rescue operation but were unable to save the individual.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Brook Park. He had been at the property with some of his friends.

The mine was closed several years ago and was taken over by the West Creek Conservancy to try and return the area to its natural state, which includes allowing the spring to fill that particular area back up with water.

Officials say the facility was secure and “clearly marked no trespassing.” They remind citizens to avoid entering closed off areas.

“It is a terrible tragedy,” said Independence Chief of Police Michael Kilbane. “But it is totally avoidable. Please, stay away from places like this.”

