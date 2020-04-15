1  of  2
Authorities help replace Ohio girl’s alpaca after drive-by shooting

PATRIOT, Ohio (AP) — A young girl who lost her pet alpaca after the animal was killed during a drive-by shooting in Ohio has been gifted another one from local authorities.

Five-year-old Josie Blazer, of Patriot, was surprised to find a 6-month old alpaca Easter morning.

The alpaca that died had been given to Josie as a present following her battle with cancer.

The team at Four Season Veterinary Clinic was able to find a replacement alpaca for the young girl, with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office helping to deliver the pet.

