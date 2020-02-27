Authorities capture fifth inmate who escaped from Stark County corrections center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)-- The fifth inmate who escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center near Canton was captured.

Vincent Blanc, 25, of Canton, was being held on charges of violating a protection order and menacing when he broke out with four others on Feb. 10. U.S. Marshals said he was found on Sherman Church Street SW in Canton on Thursday.

“The city of Canton and the surrounding area is now safer with all five of these inmates back behind bars, all law enforcement involved worked hard and worked quickly to get these suspects back behind bars," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

Investigators said the group used a padlock in a sock to smash a window at the facility in Louisville and crawl through the small opening. They headed for a wooded area and scattered.

All five will eventually be charged with escape and face up to five years in prison, if convicted.