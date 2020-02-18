Authorities ask for help identifying woman found dead in Ashtabula Township driveway

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday asked for help identifying a woman who was found dead in a driveway in Ashtabula Township.

According to a release on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the body of the unknown female was discovered Tuesday morning in the area of East 39th Street.

A homeowner found the woman in front of a car in a driveway at 6:33 a.m.

The woman is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s, 5’3″- 5’4″, with brown hair and a heavy-set build.

The sheriff’s office said she has a butterfly tattoo on her right abdomen hip area and and a tattoo of the name “Chris” on her left abdomen hip area.

She was wearing red-framed glasses, an Old Navy sweatshirt with the logo Eastside 22, blue jeans, and black and white Under Armour tennis shoes.

The woman’s cause of death is being investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the sheriff’s office at 440-576-0055.