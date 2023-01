FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – Ma and Pa Arnone came to Akron, Ohio from Favara, Sicily in 1913. Now the 2nd and 3rd generation Arnones operate Café Arnone. The menu includes coffee and pastries, flatbread sandwiches and gelato for a modern twist on Italian favorites.

The Italian Coffee Bar has relaxed seating, a drive-thru, an outdoor patio and a private lounge for catering and business meetings.

Cafe Arnone is located at 2840 West Market Street in Fairlawn.