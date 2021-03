NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in Theatre announced on Monday it will be back open later this month.

“See you in a few weeks,” the drive-in theater in North Ridgeville posted on its Facebook page. “How does March 19 sound?”

In November, the Aut-O-Rama extended its season for the first time in decades with business doing well during the pandemic. It was operating at half capacity because of COVID-19 to allow for social distancing.