**Related Video Above: Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in expands its season.**

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre has revealed plans to reopen soon.

Aut-O-Rama, which has been a summer favorite since opening in 1965, is coming back Friday, April 1 (no joke).

As always, the North Ridgeville drive-in is offering twin screens. One for family-friendly films, and the other for movies more appropriate for adults. The exact films being shown have not been announced yet.

Cost for tickets is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 12.

Find out more about the drive-in right here.