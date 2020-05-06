Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre could reopen as soon as May 12

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre has revealed plans to reopen as soon as May 12. When it does open for business, however, patrons can expect some major operational changes.

As people can view movies from the confines of their cars, drive-in theaters got the OK to reopen this month in Ohio, after Gov. Mike DeWine outlined his new stay-safe order guidelines last week.

Aut-O-Rama, which has been a summer favorite since opening in 1965 (as seen in the video above), has also set new policies in order to keep customers and employees safe.

One of the big changes is that people can now only purchase tickets online, instead of at the ticket booth. Cars will need to park six-feet away from one another, slicing movie-going capacity in half. To cut down on concession congestion, people can (temporarily) also bring in their own food and beverages, which is huge.

On its Facebook page, the drive-in asked that patrons “Please be patient with us as we learn new and innovative ways to serve you in a safe way. This is new for all of us, and we expect to make changes to our operations as we learn the best way to operate in these special circumstances.”

As always, the drive-in is offering two screens. One for family-friendly films, and the other for movies more appropriate for adults.