Austinburg bar cited for serving alcohol past 10 p.m., Ohio Investigative Unit reports

AUSTINBURG, Ohio (WJW) — A bar in Ashtabula County was cited last night for serving alcohol past 10 p.m., Ohio’s new last call time, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) reported.

Agents from OIU cited The Corner Bar in Austinburg after “observing blatant violations of the order restricting alcoholic beverage sales for on-premises consumption to reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” a press release noted.

After arriving at the bar around 12:30 a.m., agents reportedly saw a woman drinking an alcoholic beverage in one of the establishment’s doorways. When they entered the bar, they witnessed at least 10 people consuming alcohol and a bartender was still serving drinks.

This case is now headed to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for review, and potential fines and liquor permit suspensions are possible.

Just yesterday, four Cleveland-area businesses were cited for not following coronavirus health orders as well.

