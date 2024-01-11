AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Aurora will soon have a movie theater again, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin announced.

Renovations at the old Cinemark theater in Barrington Plaza, 140 Barrington Towne Square, are expected to begin this month, and it’s expected to reopen as Atlas Cinemas this spring, according to a news release.

“Atlas Cinemas is the area’s largest independent and locally owned and operated movie theater chain, and we are very happy it chose to open its sixth location in Aurora,” Womer Benjamin is quoted in the release. “I know residents will be excited about a new movie theater since the previous theater served as a source of entertainment for many in Aurora as well as in the surrounding communities.”

Atlas Cinemas operates other theaters in Euclid, Cleveland, Mayfield Heights and Mentor, according to its website.

The refreshed Aurora cinema will feature “wall-to-wall screens” in each of the 10 auditoriums, RealD 3D in some auditoriums and digital surround sound. Atlas is also expected to install high-back leather rocker glider seats.

Theater-goers can see the latest Hollywood offerings as well as Bollywood films, art house selections, concerts and operas as well as classic films and special showings through Fathom Events.

The renovated concessions area will also sell alcohol on top of “the full spectrum” of other food and drink.

The theater first opened in 2004, but closed a year-and-a-half later, according to CinemaTreasures.org. It reopened in 2006 as a Cinemark theater. It closed again in March 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the site.

City leaders worked with the plaza’s owner since the summer of 2020 to find someone to take the theater over.

Right now, the movie theaters nearest Aurora are in Hudson, Garrettsville, Macedonia and Ravenna.