Aunt Jemima brand officially has new name

(WJW) — The brand formerly known as “Aunt Jemima” officially has a new name.

(PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo, Inc.)

Quaker Oats debuted the name of their new brand, Pearl Milling Company, in a press release Tuesday.

Pearl Milling Company will serve as the new name for the pancake mix and syrup varieties previously found under the Aunt Jemima brand.

Pearl Milling Company products, including pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits, will be available at stores beginning in June.

The new brand will offer customers all their favorite Aunt Jemima products. It will even utilize the familiar red packaging that was associated with the Aunt Jemima brand.

Quaker Oats announced last June that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand. The company removed the Aunt Jemima logo from products and promised to rename the breakfast brand as its “origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

Breakfast products will continue to be available under the Aunt Jemima name without the character image until June.

Additionally, Pearl Milling Company has made a $1 million commitment to empower and uplift Black girls and women. The company invites community members to visit its website and nominate non-profit organizations for an opportunity to receive grants to further that mission. The brand will provide more information about these efforts in the coming weeks.