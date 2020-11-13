Aultman implements temporary visitation restrictions due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Aultman is implementing new visitation restrictions at all its facilities due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the hospital’s website, the following restrictions are now in place:

Visitors will no longer be permitted to visit patients in any inpatient unit, with the exception of end-of-life situations.

Maternity patients will be permitted one visitor or caregiver per patient.

Outpatients, including Emergency Department patients, will be permitted one visitor or caregiver only if needed for assistance.

Surgical patients will be permitted one visitor or caregiver to remain with the patient.

Pediatric patients will be permitted two parents or caregivers per patient.

The hospital will also limit which entrances visitors can use to access facilities.

For more, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: