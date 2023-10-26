*Above video is a previous story about a man on an ATV accused of trying to run down a police officer*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating a collision involving an ATV that seriously injured its 39-year-old operator.

The crash happened just before noon Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of Florida Avenue and 8th Street.

Police said the driver of the ATV ran a stop sign, collided with a car, was ejected and thrown several feet.

Officers believe the ATV may have rolled over him, causing additional injuries.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old man, wasn’t injured in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges and citations are pending, police added.