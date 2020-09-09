ATV rider seriously hurt after hitting SUV head-on in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Route 58 involving an ATV.

According to a press release from OSHP, an ATV rider was traveling on SR-58 south of Griggs Rd. in Huntington Township just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to troopers, the ATV driver tried to pass other cars and traveled left of the centerline.

The ATV hit and SUV head-on.

Thomas Evans, 34, of Wellington, was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital.

Troopers say alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash.

The ATV rider was not wearing any safety equipment, troopers say.

