ATV and snowmobile collide on icy lake in Summit County; 20-year-old killed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV and a snowmobile.

It happened Sunday around 2:20 a.m. in Coventry Township near 530 Portage Lakes Drive on the West Reservoir.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a 20-year-old man was operating an ATV and a 33-year-old man was driving a snowmobile on the ice.

The vehicles hit each other.

The 20-year-old, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

He’s a resident of the City of Green.

The other rider, who is from Coventry Township, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Speed is suspected to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.