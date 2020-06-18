Attorney working to find man who tried to save 18-year-old Akron murder victim

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The attorney for the family of Na’Kia Crawford is trying to identify a man on a red motorcycle who gave the 18-year-old CPR.
Ben Crump, a national civil rights attorney, posted a photo on his Twitter account on Wednesday in hopes the person will provide a witness statement to Akron police.
Crawford, who just graduated from North High School, was shot and killed at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West North and North Howard streets. She was in a car running errands with her grandmother.
On Monday, Akron police released photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved with Crawford’s murder. It appears to be a black sports car with tinted windows.
Anyone with information on Crawford’s murder should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490. There is a $50,000 reward in the case.