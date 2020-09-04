Attorney General William Barr: ‘We will not forget Detective Skernivitz’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– U.S. Attorney General William Barr released a statement on the shooting death of Cleveland Division of Police Det. James Skernivitz.

The 22-year veteran of the police department was shot and killed in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue in Cleveland Thursday night. Another man, 50-year-old Scott Dingess, was also killed in the shooting.

Three suspects are in custody on unrelated charges. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said a motive is unknown at this time.

Skernivitz was recently sworn in as an Operation Legend task force officer assigned to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

“Two weeks ago, I had the honor of visiting the unit where Detective Skernivitz was assigned. I was briefed on the critical work that he and his colleagues do to keep our streets safe from violent crime. Detective Skernivitz selflessly gave his life in this cause,” Barr said in a statement on Friday.

“It takes a special kind of courage to be a police officer. Our men and women in blue put their lives on the line day after day in order to keep us safe. We will not forget Detective Skernivitz and his life of service and sacrifice. I send my heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and family.”

Skernivitz leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: