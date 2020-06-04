Attorney drops lawsuit; says curfew to expire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – An attempt to force the city of Cleveland to rescind its curfew through a federal court challenge has been withdrawn because the city says it will not extend the current curfew past tomorrow morning at 6 AM.

Attorney Mark Ondrejech filed the original motion because he contended, in effect, that the city had overreached by extending the curfew too long.

The motion says that has been “no widespread civil unrest (downtown)…since about daylight on Sunday.”

And it continues that “there has been no unrest (in)…the W. 25th Market District.”

In an interview, Ondrejech says the city indicated in a telephone conference that it was not planning to extend the current curfew any further based on last weekend’s events.

The city does have the right to impose a new curfew, if the unrest returns, and the circumstances warrant doing so.