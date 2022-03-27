CLEVELAND (WJW)– A fire on West 122nd Street in Cleveland forced five people from their home on Sunday.

Cleveland fire officials said the fire was caused by an electrical issue and started in the attic. It was accidental.

The cold posed a challenge for firefighters. Crews tried to minimize water damage, but they had to use a lot of water in the attic, according to fire officials. The estimated damage is $70,000.

The house did have working smoke detectors, which alerted the residents. They were able to escape on their own.