CLEVELAND (WJW) – The gas stations were packed on the eve of Thanksgiving.

“We might go to Buffalo tonight to see my wife’s family. That way, we do not have to scurry in the morning and brave any traffic,” said driver Vincent Farrell.

People were hitting the roads in what is considered to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“I took the turnpike back here from Toledo. It wasn’t too bad,” said driver Wyatt Solecki.

The lines are also long at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport where officials expect Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“Please make sure you arrive here with plenty of time, two hours before your scheduled departure,” said interim director Dennis Kramer.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols now through Sunday, making sure that no one is driving drunk and wearing their seatbelts.

“It’s something we do every year. We know people are partaking in alcohol consumption and we want to make sure they don’t drive the roads impaired” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in Ohio resulting in 17 deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday. Half of the crashes involved drugs or alcohol.