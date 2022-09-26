(WJW) – As if you’re porch isn’t already filled with enough Amazon boxes, the online shopping giant is offering more reasons to shop Amazon this holiday season.

Amazon will launch a new 48-hour event that gives Prime members early access to holiday deals.

The Prime Early Access Sale is similar to Amazon‘s Prime Day event, which is Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year. Now, with this latest addition of deals – it’s almost as if Christmas is coming twice!

The 2-day event runs from October 11 through October 12.

Deals will drop throughout the event. Amazon suggests keeping an eye on their Prime Early Access Sale page for updates.

Here are some other tips Amazon has offered to score the best deals:

How do I find the best deals?

As part of the new deals event, Amazon will introduce a new Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular products. The list will be released the day of the event on October 11. More details to come as we get closer.

How do I find out when deals drop?

You can get ready for Prime Early Access Sale by setting up personalized deal notifications and creating shopping lists. If you’re not already a member, join Prime or start a free 30-day trial ahead of the event to participate.

S et up personalized deal notifications: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals. Create deal lists with Alexa: Busy Prime members who don’t want to miss a deal can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later list. Alexa can notify members up to 24 hours before eligible deals go live on items they’ve added to their lists—and even offer to purchase the deal once it’s available.

You can learn more about Prime Early Access Sale, here.