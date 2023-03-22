*Attached video: Celebrate all things water on World Water Day
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tower City Center is offering the ultimate family-friendly spring break “staycation!”
The Tower City Spring Break Escape extravaganza will have all the joys of a spring break, right here in downtown Cleveland.
The event will take place Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Skylight Park.
Festivities include:
• Virtual reality vacations
• Surfing simulation
• Rock climbing
• Inflatable tube slide
• Bounce house
• Mini putt-putt course
• Lawn games
• Spring craft station
• Lemonade stand
• Performance by DJ E-V
The Spring Break Escape event is part of Tower City’s Family Saturdays at Skylight Park.
Tower City also offers a walking club every first Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Skylight Park.
The club will meet again on April 3 on the second floor outside of the glass elevators.
