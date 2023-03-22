*Attached video: Celebrate all things water on World Water Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tower City Center is offering the ultimate family-friendly spring break “staycation!”

The Tower City Spring Break Escape extravaganza will have all the joys of a spring break, right here in downtown Cleveland.

The event will take place Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Skylight Park.

Festivities include:

• Virtual reality vacations

• Surfing simulation

• Rock climbing

• Inflatable tube slide

• Bounce house

• Mini putt-putt course

• Lawn games

• Spring craft station

• Lemonade stand

• Performance by DJ E-V

The Spring Break Escape event is part of Tower City’s Family Saturdays at Skylight Park.

Tower City also offers a walking club every first Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Skylight Park.

The club will meet again on April 3 on the second floor outside of the glass elevators.

For more on Tower City Center events, click here.