**Related Video Above: Local WWII veteran reflects at Cleveland National Air Show.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland National Air Show organizers are offering an extra day to those who purchased Sunday tickets.

While Sunday’s event was not canceled, it was quite soggy and as a courtesy to those who may or may not have weathered the rain, organizers are giving Sunday ticketholders free admission on Monday.

In order to attend, Sunday ticket-holders must provide proof of purchase with either a mobile ticket or a hard copy/wristband.

Attendees should note onsite parking is going to be limited thanks to field conditions. Instead, people are advised to park elsewhere.

“If inclement weather should prevail on Monday, fans should keep their proof-of purchase and look to the website for further updates,” organizers said in a statement.

Find out more about tickets right here. Monday’s event starts at 9:30 a.m.