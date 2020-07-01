Athletic training resumes after Cleveland Heights-University Heights player tests positive for coronavirus

Editor’s Note: The video above is about full-contact sports resuming in Ohio.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS-UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Athletic training resumes Wednesday for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District (CHUH) after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The district alerted parents about the positive test over the weekend and temporarily suspended athletic activities.

The district says it is now prepared to restart training after speaking with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH).

They plan to increase cleaning of bleachers, railings, tops of fences, soccer goals, and the baseball field.

According to a press release, they further sanitized door handles and used the Clorox 360 machine in both gyms, the weight room, cardio room, restroom, and hallways in the athletic area.

CCBH will be contacting students for contact tracing.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8