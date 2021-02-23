Athletes send prayers to Tiger Woods after rollover crash

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Authorities and Tiger Woods‘ manager say the golf star has suffered leg injuries in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle Tuesday with the so-called jaws of life tools. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Professional athletes and celebrities quickly posted their prayers and support for the legendary golfer on social media.

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021