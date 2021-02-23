Athletes send prayers to Tiger Woods after rollover crash

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Authorities and Tiger Woods‘ manager say the golf star has suffered leg injuries in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle Tuesday with the so-called jaws of life tools. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Professional athletes and celebrities quickly posted their prayers and support for the legendary golfer on social media.

