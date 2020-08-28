ATF working to identify suspects wanted for several arsons during May riots; rewards offered

*Watch our report above on businesses that were damaged during the riots.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering rewards to help identify those responsible for several arsons reported during the riots downtown on May 30.

ATF is seeking information on the following arsons:

Barrio on Prospect Avenue

Dollar General downtown

PNC Bank on E. 9th Street

Schofield Hotel on E. 9th Street

Two separate Shaia’s Parking Kiosks on W. 3rd Street

Government vehicles on Ontario Street and Lakeside Avenue

They have also released the following images of suspects involved.

ATF is working with the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland Division of Fire, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, and Northern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

