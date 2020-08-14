At least two dead, several injured in string of overnight shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police were investigating a string of overnight shootings that left at least two people dead and several injured.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, police were called to the Sunoco gas station where three people were shot and one was pistol-whipped.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to area hospitals. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

Neighbors told police they heard lots of shots before a car sped away from the scene.

Police were looking at surveillance video to get information on a suspect.

Earlier in the morning, police were called to the HP gas station at Kinsman Rd. and E. 140th St. for a reported shooting in the parking lot.

One person was taken to University Hospitals in unknown condition.

Investigators found several shell casings across the street from the gas station.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a deadly shooting on W. 47th St.

It happened just north of Bridge Ave.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Homicide detectives went door-to-door asking for information. They also blocked off several blocks of W. 47th St. to gather evidence.

Detectives checked surveillance cameras at a corner store to try to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings, should contact Cleveland police.

