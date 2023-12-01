INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — At least two people were killed after two cars and a semi crashed on a highway in Independence early Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-77 southbound near Chestnut Rd. around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

Two cars and a semi were involved in the crash. The semi was flipped on its side.

At least two people were killed in the crash. First responders were seen searching the hillside for more victims. Two people were transported from the scene. Their conditions were unknown early Friday.

I-77 southbound was closed at I-480 and was expected to remain that way for quite some time. An accident reconstruction team with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the way to the crash scene from Columbus. The semi also needed to be uprighted and towed away.

