CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Fire says one person died in a crash at W. 25th and Detroit Ave.

The accident happened around noon Thursday.

#CLEFIREONECENE Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident and Fire. Car drove into building at W.25th and Detroit. @CLEpolice have W.25th southbound CLOSED from Detroit to Church. #CLEFIRE have fire extinguished. Assessing building for structural damage. pic.twitter.com/9ugcL5eBlH — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 2, 2020

Cleveland Fire says the car hit the building and caught fire; the driver was killed.

The building will be assessed for structural damage.