At least 1 injured after massive blaze breaks out at Pennsylvania apartment complex

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WJW) — Crews are battling a massive fire at an apartment complex in Pennsylvania.
According to WPVI, the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township.
Videos shows that heavy flames have already engulfed most of the three-story building.
The news outlet says at least one person is injured and several residents had to be rescued.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.
