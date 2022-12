House fire on 13700 block of Earlwood Road

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Earlwood Road Friday morning.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. at a house on the 13700 block of Earlwood Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The fire has since been contained.

