Astroworld festival deaths: Travis Scott makes statement about tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW/AP) — American rapper Travis Scott has made a statement after at least eight people died and numerous others were injured during his performance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday.

Scott offered his condolences in a Tweet on Saturday saying that Houston PD has his total support in the investigation.

Astroworld canceled the remaining performances of the two-day festival and are urging anyone with information about this to reach out to Houston police.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front of the crowd and said it seemed the surge “happened all at once.”

“Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” Satterwhite said. “And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that’s when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety.”

Seventeen people were taken to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest and “scores of individuals” were injured, according to police.