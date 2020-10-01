**A Fox 8 viewer captured the flash in the security video below
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A local astronomer says a flash that lit up the sky above Northeast Ohio early Wednesday morning was a large meteor seen in at least 15 states.
The flash was observed at around 6:24 a.m. as far west as Chicago and as far south as northern South Carolina.
An Ohio Department of Transportation camera actually captured the flash on video:
There were over 700 reports in 15 states of people seeing the flash.
Astronomer Jay Reynolds says based on all the sightings, the trajectory indicates a fall over an area south of Youngstown. He said there is no official word yet on the size or speed.
Reynolds did tell Fox 8 that based on previous meteors, he would estimate the size as being “something which would fit in your hand.” He said it likely also contained magnesium based on so many reports on the brightness of the meteor.
Reynolds said he’s not seen any reports of anyone hearing the meteor fall, but that if they are low enough, they can be heard.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Astronomer: Flash seen in sky over 15 states was large meteor that fell somewhere in area south of Youngstown
- Newsfeed Now: Burn victim goes viral on TikTok; Sonic employees go over & beyond for 7-year-old in Arkansas
- Heinen’s Downtown Cleveland reopens next week
- Show Info: October 1, 2020
- FOX 8 awarded ‘Best TV News Morning Team,’ ‘Best News Anchor’ by Cleveland Magazine