Asteroid estimated to be 3 times the Statue of Liberty to pass by Earth on first day of fall

(WJW) – An asteroid known as “2021 NY1” will zip past Earth Wednesday afternoon during the Autumnal Equinox.

The asteroid is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

The asteroid will still be 93,000 miles away, but it is in a category of asteroids whose orbit is very close to intersecting the Earth’s orbit.

Do we know about ALL the asteroids? We know about the vast majority of larger ones and none of those pose a threat, but space is big, so we're always on the lookout. Our @AsteroidWatch expert Dr. Amy Mainzer explains: https://t.co/ElpNwQxF2l pic.twitter.com/ezZa4WGlVt — NASA (@NASA) September 15, 2021

The asteroid will zoom past Earth at about 21,000 miles per hour on Wednesday, September 22.

The asteroid is currently in the constellation of Centaurus, according to Sky Live, which tracks near-Earth objects.