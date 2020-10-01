Assistant football coach at Nordonia High resigns following investigation into racist comment

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – The superintendent of Nordonia Hills City School District has sent a letter to students and parents about an incident that happened at high school football practice that led to the resignation of an assistant coach.
According to the superintendent, the assistant was directing the offense at Wednesday’s practice and called for a new quarterback.
A Black football player who does not play the position jokingly responded, “I’ll play quarterback.”
According to the superintendent, the coach replied, “I asked for a quarterback, not a quarter black.”
The athletic director reported the incident to the superintendent.
The superintendent says the assistant coach submitted his resignation Thursday morning after he was called to a meeting about the incident.
The superintendent says he accepted the resignation and a report has been submitted with the state, per state policy.
“Each of you has my promise that our commitment is to enhance learning and remove barriers of any type that inhibit students from reaching their highest potential. My team and I will not tolerate racism, in any form, anywhere within Nordonia Schools,” Superintendent Joe Clark wrote in a letter to students and family.
Clark says the school will continue to investigate.
Nordonia’s football team faces Stow at home Friday.
