Assault suspect shot by homeowner in central Ohio

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Police say a suspect, who allegedly fled the scene of a single-car crash, was shot by a homeowner nearby during a violent altercation moments later on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect allegedly approached a man and woman who were outside their home in Violet Township and began to assault the man. The police say that’s when the woman, a CCW permit holder, showed her weapon and told the suspect to stop.

According to police, the suspect allegedly then turned his attack toward the woman. The woman reportedly gave more commands to stop before firing five shots, hitting him at least three times.

Police say the homeowners, area neighbors and deputies began first aid for the suspect before EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s in critical condition.

He has not yet been charged.