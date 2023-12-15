AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police officials are looking for a suspect after a 911 call led to a SWAT situation in the Ellet neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Akron officers were called to the 300 block of Pauline Avenue just after 3 p.m., according to a police report.

On the way, officers learned that a woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help after reportedly being assaulted by a family member, investigators say.

Officers and first responders found the victim, a 54-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was believed to still be inside the home with a knife and possibly a gun, investigators say.

Akron police called in a SWAT team and negotiators to help with the situation. After trying to communicate with the suspect for a while, the SWAT team went into the home and found the suspect wasn’t there.

Officers have issued an arrest warrant. Charges are pending at this time.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.