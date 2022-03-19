Update: According to the Desha County Office of Emergency Management, there were two different incidents that occurred. The first began with a high-speed pursuit that ended in a head-on crash.

The second incident happened during a car show in a parking lot. Victims are being taken to local hospitals in McGehee and Dumas, with one child being transported to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. At least two victims have been airlifted from the parking lot.

DUMAS, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police say at least ten have been injured after a shooting in Dumas.

Troopers were dispatched to reports of a shooting that happened outside a local business where a car show was happening Saturday around 7:25 p.m.

#BREAKING: Arkansas State Police confirm at least ten people have been shot at a car show in Dumas. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) March 20, 2022

There is no word at this time as to the extent of the injuries from this incident. There is also no word on any suspects in this shooting..

This investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

