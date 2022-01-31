‘Ask for patience’: Mayor Bibb talks snow preparedness as impending winter storm looms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — During a press conference on the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend and COVID-19 vaccination goals for the city, new Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was also questioned about his preparation plans for an upcoming winter storm.

The storm, which is set to hit Wednesday through Friday could majorly impact Northeast Ohio, and as of Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Watch for Sandusky and Ottawa counties.

Bibb said he is doing everything he can to keep his constituents safe during a snow event, but he asked for patience as snow plows can only work so quickly.

“You’ll see some announcements from my office tomorrow about greater coordination between the city, RTA, our CDCS, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and our healthcare organizations to make sure we are using every resource and asset we can to keep our streets plowed,” Bibb said.

The city’s handling of snow removal after the first snowfall of the year drew criticism after RTA was shut down for a day and some streets remained unplowed. Last week, Bibb announced a web tracker that shows which streets have been plowed, as well as plans to add 20 more trucks and drivers to the city’s fleet this season.

