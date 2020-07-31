Asian longhorned tick found in southern Ohio

**In the video, above, experts fear a bad tick season amid the coronavirus pandemic**

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Agriculture said an Asian longhorned tick was found in Gallia County.

It was located on a stray dog that was later taken to a shelter in Canal Winchester. The department of agriculture said the Ohio State University identified the tick on May 28 and sent it to a federal lab for confirmation.

Asian longhorned tick (Photo: James Gathany, CDC via Ohio Department of Agriculture)

“Due to the nature of this pest, the female ticks can reproduce without a male, so it only takes one tick to create an established population in a new location,” said ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey. “This pest is especially fatal to livestock, so producers should practice preventative measures and be on the lookout for this new threat.”

The Asian longhorned tick is a serious pest to livestock, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Its first confirmed presence in the United States was in New Jersey in 2017. They have been found in or near counties with large horse, cattle, and sheep populations.

These ticks are light brown and often smaller than a sesame seed. They are difficult to detect because of their size and quick movement. The department of agriculture said they are known to carry pathogens, which can cause disease in humans and livestock, and can cause distress to the host from their feeding in large numbers.

Livestock producers and owners are encouraged to regularly examine their livestock. They should notify ODA’s Division of Animal Health immediately at 614-728-6220 if they notice unusual ticks that have not been seen before or that occur in large numbers on an animal. Keeping grass and weeds trimmed, and clearing away brush can also help.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: