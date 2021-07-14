Asian Lantern Festival to light up Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s arguably one of the most magical events at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Asian Lantern Festival begins its run Wednesday, July 14.

It is scheduled through September 5.

There are two options at the event. You can buy tickets to walk through the light displays or do a drive-thru experience instead.

This is the 4th year for the event.

The zoo promises “an entirely new experience.”

There are more than 70 large-scale displays, according to the zoo.

Also returning are live performances with acrobatics including foot juggling, contortion, and martial arts, for walk-through guests.

