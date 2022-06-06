**Related Video Above: Take a peek at last year’s fesitivites.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is coming back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer.
The zoo confirmed the event that features 1,000 illuminated lanterns is running July 6 through Aug. 27.
“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland with guests returning year after year to experience the Zoo in a whole new way,” Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.
The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who’d like to drive through the lit setting can do so on Wednesdays.
This year, festival goers can also expect live performances and inspired cuisine.
Tickets to the festival can be found right here, and start at $22 for non-members or $19 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $57 for members or $66 for non-members.