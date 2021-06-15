Asian Lantern Festival headed back to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer

**Check out last year’s festivities in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is headed back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fourth year this summer.

This time, the popular festival is running July 14 through Sept. 5, the zoo confirmed Tuesday morning, and is set to bring 70 large-scale displays that light up the night. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who’d like to drive through the illuminated setting can do so on Wednesdays.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland, drawing over 150,000 guests each year to experience the wonder of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after dark,” Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield said in a statement.

This year, festival goers can also expect live performances and inspired cuisine.

Check out photos from Asian Lantern Festivals past in the photo gallery below:

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 19, 2018. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

Tickets to the festival can be found right here, and start at $20 for non-members or $18 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $54 for members or $60 for non-members.