CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is being extended at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Originally set to run through Aug. 27, the zoo confirmed the large-scale light displays are going to last through Sept. 16. On top of this, the zoo is bringing back the Wild Ride night on Sept. 17, for those interested in riding their bikes through the zoo.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8)

courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Festival times are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who’d like to drive through the lit setting can do so on select days.

Festival goers can also expect live performances and inspired cuisine.

Tickets to the festival can be found right here, and start at $22 for non-members or $19 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $45 for members or $55 for non-members.

Find out more about the Wild Ride night, which runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. that Sunday evening, right here.